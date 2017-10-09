WWE News: Kofi Kingston Still Proud of New Day Following Their HIAC Loss, WWE Poll on Shane & Owens HIAC Match

– Kofi Kingston posted the following on Twitter, reacting to New Day’s loss at last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV…

Can't say enough how proud I am of my brothers tonight. #WWEHellInACell — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) October 9, 2017

– WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most tense moment during the McMahon vs. Owens during last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell Match. The poll currently looks like this: 64% voted for Shane’s leap of faith from the top of the Cell, 21% voted for Shane & Owens battling on top of the Cell, 9% voted for Owens weighing whether to jump off the top of the Cell, and the rest voted for Shane knocking Owens off the side of the Cell