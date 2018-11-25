WWE News: Kofi Kingston Tosses Out Pancakes at House Show, Kane and Undertaker Doing Charity Appearance

– Kofi Kingston gave out free pancakes at the WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin on Sunday. You can see video below of Kingson coming out with his New Day brethren and enthusiastically tossing the pancakes to fans (and the WWE camera):

– Kane and Undertaker are set to appear together at a meet and greet to help cancer patient Gracie Phillips. The two will meet fans at the fundraiser for the five-year-old, which takes place on April 13th, 2019 in Waynesboro, Virginia. You can find out more here.