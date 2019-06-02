WWE News: Kofi Kingston Tours Ghana, Zack Ryder Teases Toy Reveal, Superstars Play SCREAM GO HERO!

– WWE released the latest video of Kofi Kingston returning to his home country of Ghana. You can check out that new video in the player below.

Part V | Homecoming: @TrueKofi On the third day of his return to Ghana, Kofi visits the origin sites for Kente Cloth & Adinkra Symbolism! Kofi also visits his fathers hometown in Ejisu with his family! pic.twitter.com/cZqvBF7cGN — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2019

– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder teased an upcoming WWE Mattel toy reveal on June 5. You can check out his tweet below.

Hey @WWEUniverse! San Diego @Comic_Con is right around the corner & we just got word that on June 5th, @Mattel is going to reveal some huge #ComicCon news that’s going to make you SNAP! Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/aGVshOWpvq — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) June 2, 2019

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video with a group of WWE Superstars playing SCREAM GO HERO! You can check out that new video below.