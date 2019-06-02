wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston Tours Ghana, Zack Ryder Teases Toy Reveal, Superstars Play SCREAM GO HERO!

June 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– WWE released the latest video of Kofi Kingston returning to his home country of Ghana. You can check out that new video in the player below.

– WWE Superstar Zack Ryder teased an upcoming WWE Mattel toy reveal on June 5. You can check out his tweet below.

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video with a group of WWE Superstars playing SCREAM GO HERO! You can check out that new video below.

