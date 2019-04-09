wrestling / News

WWE News: Kofi Kingston’s Next Feud, Lacey Evans Tweets At Becky Lynch

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35 Superstar Billy Graham

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is sending out lineups for live events for the next several months. The lineups include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Daniel Bryan at SmackDown events through June. Obviously, with the Superstar Shake-Up coming next week, things can change. And card is always subject to change.

– Lacey Evans took some social media shots at Becky Lynch following last night’s Raw.

– Killer Kelly has been announced as Piper Niven’s opponent for this week on NXT UK.

– A clip from tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs

Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Lacey Evans, Jeremy Lambert

