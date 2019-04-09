– Wrestling Inc reports that WWE is sending out lineups for live events for the next several months. The lineups include WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending his title against Daniel Bryan at SmackDown events through June. Obviously, with the Superstar Shake-Up coming next week, things can change. And card is always subject to change.

– Lacey Evans took some social media shots at Becky Lynch following last night’s Raw.

No. Someone who feels too inadequate to call her self a woman did though. 👒#LikeALady #NastyThing https://t.co/3R1K0BBAyg — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 9, 2019

Because she lacks the balls to admit she's really just a weak WOman I reckon….👒 #NastyThing https://t.co/z6uNxfE2Oz — Lady of WWE (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 9, 2019

– Killer Kelly has been announced as Piper Niven’s opponent for this week on NXT UK.

– A clip from tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs