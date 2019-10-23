WWE News: Kurt Angle Bringing Home Adopted Son From Bulgaria, Synopsis for Next Week’s Total Divas, Cesaro and Xavier Woods Play King of Fighters All Star

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and his wife Giovanna adopted a new son last month. Earlier today, the Angles shared some posts on Instagram on finalizing the adoption of their new son, Joseph, from Bulgaria. You can see their Instagram posts below.

Giovanna Angle wrote, “USA HERE WE COME!!! Kyra, Kody, Giuliana, Sophia, and Nikoletta, your Little/Big brother Joseph can not wait to meet you all!! #AngleFamily #Bulgaria #USA #teenadoption #Son #GodIsGood”

Kurt Angle Angle wrote in his post, “After 15 long months of paperwork, phone calls and visits, we are finally bringing our adopted son home from Bulgaria. #welcomehomejoseph”

– The official synopsis is out for next week’s episode of Total Divas Season 9 on the E! Network.

“The Real Ronda: After Ronda Rousey posts an explosive video on social media which upsets the other female Superstars, Ronda must find a way to prove that she’s not the villain she’s made out to be; Sonya worries her relationship is moving way too fast.”

– Xavier Woods released a new UpUpDownDown video featuring him and Cesaro playing King of Fighters All Star. That video is available below.