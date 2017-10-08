wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Appears in KFC Commercial at Hell in a Cell, Woods Reacts to Hell in a Cell Loss

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kurt Angle appeared in a KFC commercial during Hell in a Cell. Angle is the latest WWE star to play Colonel Sanders, following after Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Michaels:

– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter following The New Day’s loss of the Smackdown Tag Team Titles to the Usos at the PPV. Woods apologized for “let[ting] everyone down,” as you can see below:

