wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Appears in KFC Commercial at Hell in a Cell, Woods Reacts to Hell in a Cell Loss
October 8, 2017 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle appeared in a KFC commercial during Hell in a Cell. Angle is the latest WWE star to play Colonel Sanders, following after Dolph Ziggler and Shawn Michaels:
This Colonel looks a lot like Kurt An….Nevermind! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/YngdCI24Cm
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2017
– Xavier Woods posted to Twitter following The New Day’s loss of the Smackdown Tag Team Titles to the Usos at the PPV. Woods apologized for “let[ting] everyone down,” as you can see below:
I let everyone down. I'm sorry.
— Austin Creed 👍🏾 (@XavierWoodsPhD) October 9, 2017