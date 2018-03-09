WWE News: Kurt Angle & More Getting Funko Pops, WWExIGN eSports Battle Wins Award, The Bar on Edge & Christian Podcast

– Kurt Angle, The Hardy Boys, Vince McMahon and more are set to get Funko Pop! Vinyl figures soon. PopVinyls.com notes that Sergeant Slaughter and Triple H (Skull King) Pops will also be part of the new series of figures.

– WWE.com has an article on the WWE x IGN eSports Showdown winning Games Event of the Year at the MCV Awards. You can read the piece at the link.

– Edge & Christian’s latest podcast features The Bar; you can listen to it below. The podcast features the two talking about how their team was formed, the transition from singles wrestling to tag team wrestling, and who they’d like to face, going forward. Also, Sheamus and Cesaro detailed how they stay in shape on the road and discussed Cesaro’s hatred of beach balls, among other things.