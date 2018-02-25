WWE News: Kurt Angle Gives Update on Jason Jordan’s Return, Paige Talks Ronda Rousey’s WWE Signing

– Kurt Angle gave an update on the injury status of his “son” Jason Jordan during the Elimination Chamber kickoff show. As you can see below, Angle said that while Jordan will miss WrestleMania due to his surgery, he will be back right after the big PPV:

– Paige appeared during the kickoff show on the panel and was asked about Ronda Rousey signing with WWE. Paige said she loves that Rousey is joining the company, noting that the schedule will be much busier for Rousey than the UFC. She welcomed Rousey to the company in the segment. The full kickoff show is below: