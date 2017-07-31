 

WWE News: Kurt Angle Hypes Raw, AJ Styles’ SuperCard Confessional, New Fan Poll

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
kurt angle

– Kurt Angle posted the following to Twitter hyping his appearance to open tonight’s Raw:

– WWE has posted a new fan poll asking what Brock Lesnar’s most significant SummerSlam moment. The results are, as of this writing:

* Dominating John Cena and winning the WWE World Heavyweight Title in 2014: 45%
* Defeating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship in 2002: 27%
* Forcing Triple H to submit in a No Disqualification Match in 2012: 15%
* Destroying Randy Orton and winning by Technical Knockout in 2016: 13%

– Here is the latest WWE SuperCard Season 3 Confessional, featuring AJ Styles:

