WWE News: Kurt Angle is Enjoying His Retirement, Cesaro Video From Spain, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Kurt Angle says he’s very happy in his retirement. Angle posted to Instagram sharing an image from his time at home, saying that he loves being at home with his kids as you can see below.

Angle, of course, worked his last match at WrestleMania 35, putting Baron Corbin over at the PPV.

– WWE posted the following video of Cesaro grabbing some lunch in Barcelona on the company’s European tour:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with new champion Jack Gallagher celebrating his win over Mikaze: