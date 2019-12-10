wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Makes Legends Tap Out on WWE Playlist, Stock Down

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle vs. Shawn Michaels WrestleMania 21

– The latest WWE Playlist video is online, featuring Kurt Angle as he makes legends tap out. You can see it below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.69 on Monday, down $0.52 (0.82%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.38% on the day.

