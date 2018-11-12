wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Reunites With Jason Jordan Before Raw, WWE Stars on E! Red Carpet, Survivor Series 2015 Match
November 12, 2018 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle reunited with his “son” Jason Jordan before Monday’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. You can see a pic of the two below:
– WWE posted the following full match from Survivor Series 2015 to YouTube, featuring Dean Ambrose vs. Roman Reigns:
– The company also posted a gallery of images from the E! red carpet for last night’s People’s Choice Awards featuring WWE stars including the Bella Twins:
.@WWE Superstars took to the red carpet at the #PCAs! https://t.co/5fcJU1r9hm
— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2018