wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Reunites With Jason Jordan Before Raw, WWE Stars on E! Red Carpet, Survivor Series 2015 Match

November 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kurt Angle Jason Jordan

– Kurt Angle reunited with his “son” Jason Jordan before Monday’s episode of Raw in Kansas City. You can see a pic of the two below:

– WWE posted the following full match from Survivor Series 2015 to YouTube, featuring Dean Ambrose vs. Roman Reigns:

– The company also posted a gallery of images from the E! red carpet for last night’s People’s Choice Awards featuring WWE stars including the Bella Twins:

