wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Says People Used to Make Fun of His Neck, Rhea Ripley Reacts to NXT Live Loss
July 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle posted to Instagram talking about how people used to make fun of him for having a thick neck. Angle posted the following:
I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck. How did I do it? Because it’s 21 inches and stronger than a Son of a b#tch. People used to make fun of me because of it. Little did I know my neck would define my entire wrestling career. Never be ashamed of looking or being different. Being different can be your greatest strength. #itstrue
– Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to react to her loss to Kairi Sane after losing to her at an NXT live event over the weekend:
I hate pirates… @KairiSaneWWE https://t.co/hYJTGu7Smm
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 15, 2018