WWE News: Kurt Angle Says People Used to Make Fun of His Neck, Rhea Ripley Reacts to NXT Live Loss

I won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck. How did I do it? Because it’s 21 inches and stronger than a Son of a b#tch. People used to make fun of me because of it. Little did I know my neck would define my entire wrestling career. Never be ashamed of looking or being different. Being different can be your greatest strength. #itstrue

