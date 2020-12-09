wrestling / News

WWE News: Kurt Angle Turns 52, Nikki Gets Pranked on Total Bellas, Lacey Evans Shares a Coffee & Conversation Vlog

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Total Bellas - Season 3 WWE

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrates his birthday today and turns 52 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday via Twitter, which you can see below:

– Brie Bella and Artem Chigvintsev pranked Nikki bella in a new Total Bellas clip from E! Entertainment, which you can view here:

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a new “Coffee & Conversation” vlog today, which you can see below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kurt Angle, Lacey Evans, The Bella Twins, Total Bellas, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading