WWE News: Kurt Angle Turns 52, Nikki Gets Pranked on Total Bellas, Lacey Evans Shares a Coffee & Conversation Vlog
– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrates his birthday today and turns 52 years old. WWE wished him a happy birthday via Twitter, which you can see below:
– Brie Bella and Artem Chigvintsev pranked Nikki bella in a new Total Bellas clip from E! Entertainment, which you can view here:
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a new “Coffee & Conversation” vlog today, which you can see below:
