WWE News: KUSHIDA Grateful He Got To Wrestle Johnny Gargano, Wade Barrett Praises NXT Takeover, Austin Theory Is Still Missing
– In a post on Twitter, KUSHIDA revealed that one of the reasons he came to WWE was to have a match with Johnny Gargano. KUSHIDA lost to Gargano last night at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day.
He wrote: “One of reason I signed with WWE is a match with him. I lost something today but gained more from tonight match. It is not a climax yet. The climax is still ahead of me !? #NXTTakeOver @WWENXT Thank you.”
– Wade Barrett had words of praise for the entire show last night.
He wrote: “A show where EVERY SINGLE MATCH felt like a main event.. I’ve not seen that before in my entire career. Gobsmacked. The #WWENXT talent never cease to amaze me. They are the best in-ring competitors on the planet & they reside on the black & yellow brand.”
– Finally, it seems Austin Theory is still missing.
