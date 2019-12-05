wrestling / News

WWE News: Kyle Busch on How His 24/7 Title Run Came About, New Total Divas Preview Clip, Huskus Plush Toy Now Available at WWE Shop

December 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Kyle Busch WWE 247 Title Raw

NASCAR.com recently interviewed former WWE 24/7 champion and NASCAR champ Kyle Busch, who discussed his short-lived reign as WWE 24/7 champion earlier this week. Busch discussed finding out he would become part of the show.

“We were just going there for the show, just to watch. They heard we were coming and then set us up and said, ‘Hey, you want to be a part of the show?’ And I was like, ‘Well, all right, sure. What’ve you got in mind?’ Then they brought this up and I’m like, ‘Oh hell. This is going to be fun.’ ”

– A new Total Divas preview clip is out. Natalya and Liv Morgan get into some trouble after they step on some poisonous sea urchins when they go surfing at the beach.

– WWE Shop now has a plush doll available for Huskus of Firefly Funhouse. The plushie is available to purchase for $34.99 RIGHT HERE. You can check out an image of the Huskus plushie below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kyle Busch, Total Divas, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading