WWE News: Kyle Busch’s NASCAR Car Gets 24/7 Title Sticker, Stars Set For New York Jets Kids Day Event
– Kyle Busch’s 24/7 Championship win has resulted in a new sticker on his NASCAR car. Toyota Racing shared to Twitter that Busch’s car now has a 24/7 Championship sticker, as you can see below:
We updated @KyleBusch’s win sticker collection. #ChampionsWeek pic.twitter.com/kq1ZWeftLu
— Toyota Racing (@ToyotaRacing) December 5, 2019
– WWE has announced that Mick Foley, Big Show and Mandy Rose will be at the New York Jets’ Kids Day event on December 8th:
Don’t miss Kids Day featuring WWE when the Jets battle the Dolphins on Dec. 8 at MetLife Stadium
On Sunday, Dec. 8, the WWE Universe is cordially invited to MetLife Stadium for Kids Day featuring WWE, when the New York Jets go head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins. Don’t miss your opportunity to see some of your favorite Superstars including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, Big Show and Mandy Rose!
Tickets for the special event are available at ticketmaster.com. For a limited time, WWE fans can save up to 30% on game tickets plus receive VIP passes for post game field access. Use code WWENYJ to purchase. (Offer ends this Friday, Dec. 6 at 12:00 p.m. local time Offer not valid on resale tickets and cannot be combined with other offers. Subject to availability. Additional terms and conditions may apply.)
The WWE Day celebration will also include exciting ticket giveaways for Friday Night SmackDown at Barclays Center on Dec. 20 and WWE Holiday Live Tour at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 26.
Fans can also visit The Island, the free Jets pregame fan fest, from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. for a very special WWE activation with photo opportunities and memorabilia.
