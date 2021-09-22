WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Attacks Ridge Holland In NXT Main Event, Andre Chase Starts Feud With Odyssey Jones

– Kyle O’Reilly was looking for revenge after being knocked out of the NXT Title match on last week’s NXT, and got it against Ridge Holland tonight. Holland and Pete Dunne assaulted O’Reilly on last week’s show, causing him not to be cleared for the Fatal Four-Way match for the vacant title which Tommaso Ciampa won.

Tonight’s show saw mention made that O’Reilly was “week to week” in terms of his injury status before he eventually came out to get involved in the tag team match pitting Holland and Dunne against Bron Breakker and Ciampa. He attacked Holland, which allowed Breakker and Ciampa to get the win:

– Andre Chase began a feud with Odyssey Jones on tonight’s show. During an “Andre Chase University” segment, Chase showed a clip of Jones’ loss to Carmelo Hayes in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals and took shots at Jones for losing.

He eventually came out to mock Jones during the latter’s handicap match, which he won in a squash.