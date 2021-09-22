wrestling / News
WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Attacks Ridge Holland In NXT Main Event, Andre Chase Starts Feud With Odyssey Jones
– Kyle O’Reilly was looking for revenge after being knocked out of the NXT Title match on last week’s NXT, and got it against Ridge Holland tonight. Holland and Pete Dunne assaulted O’Reilly on last week’s show, causing him not to be cleared for the Fatal Four-Way match for the vacant title which Tommaso Ciampa won.
Tonight’s show saw mention made that O’Reilly was “week to week” in terms of his injury status before he eventually came out to get involved in the tag team match pitting Holland and Dunne against Bron Breakker and Ciampa. He attacked Holland, which allowed Breakker and Ciampa to get the win:
IT'S KYLE!!!!!
Payback tastes sweet for @KORcombat. #WWENXT @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/kus3EFfSah
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
Not yet, @bronbreakkerwwe.#WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/Gls74eZfRL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
You want a piece, @PeteDunneYxB?#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/fgNZWrvblW
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2021
– Andre Chase began a feud with Odyssey Jones on tonight’s show. During an “Andre Chase University” segment, Chase showed a clip of Jones’ loss to Carmelo Hayes in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals and took shots at Jones for losing.
He eventually came out to mock Jones during the latter’s handicap match, which he won in a squash.
"This is the face of a loser!" – @AndreChaseWWE on @oshow94 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6AjbVZYHsg
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Had Reportedly Been Working on Owen Hart Foundation Deal for Months
- Bryan Danielson Delivers Thank You Message to WWE Ahead of AEW In-Ring Debut
- Rob Van Dam Expands on Statements Made Regarding Ric Flair on Dark Side of the Ring
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Putting Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson On Dynamite Instead Of PPV, AEW’s New York Debut