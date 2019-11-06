WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Hypes TUE Dominance on Tonight’s NXT, Upcoming Live Events in December, Sam Roberts Chats With Superstars at Ringside Fest

– Kyle O’Reilly posted a tweet today on Undisputed Era dominating tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. You can check out his message below.

O’Reilly wrote, “Things got pretty wild at #RAW & #SmackdownOnFOX this week. That said surely tonight’s episode of @WWENXT will be filled with your regularly scheduled Undisputed ERA dominance regardless of who decides to show up and/or throw down.”

Things got pretty wild at #RAW & #SmackdownOnFOX this week. That said surely tonight’s episode of @WWENXT will be filled with your regularly scheduled Undisputed ERA dominance regardless of who decides to show up and/or throw down. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) November 6, 2019

– Tickets will be going on sale for the WWE live event at Madison Square Garden on December 26 later this Friday (Nov. 8). The show will be a Raw house show.

WWE is set to have another live event in Montreal on December 29 at the Place Bell in Laval. Also, WWE will have a live event in Los Angeles, California at the Staples Center.

– Sam Roberts released a short video from Ringside Fest 2019, where he chatted with Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Ricochet, Nikki Cross. You can check out that clip below.