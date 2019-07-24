WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Jokes About Going After Smackdown Tag Titles, Nakamura Talks Apollo Crews Attack

– Kyle O’Reilly has Smackdown gold on his mind, joking about going after the New Day’s tag team championships. O’Reilly responded to Big E. and said he was willing to fight E. for his “Championship Lute,” a reference to E. pretending to play it like an instrument as O’Reilly himself does. E. had his own response to that:

You play that Championship lute majestically. Fight ya for it? — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) July 24, 2019

I like it. I like all of it. pic.twitter.com/aG01PGFqrG — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) July 24, 2019

– Here is video of Shinsuke Nakamura commenting on his attack on Apollo Crews after he defeated Crews in a non-title match. Nakamura said that he just wanted to prove he’s stronger than Crews, since everyone talks about how strong Crews is: