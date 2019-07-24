wrestling / News

WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Jokes About Going After Smackdown Tag Titles, Nakamura Talks Apollo Crews Attack

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT - Kyle O'Reilly NXT

– Kyle O’Reilly has Smackdown gold on his mind, joking about going after the New Day’s tag team championships. O’Reilly responded to Big E. and said he was willing to fight E. for his “Championship Lute,” a reference to E. pretending to play it like an instrument as O’Reilly himself does. E. had his own response to that:

– Here is video of Shinsuke Nakamura commenting on his attack on Apollo Crews after he defeated Crews in a non-title match. Nakamura said that he just wanted to prove he’s stronger than Crews, since everyone talks about how strong Crews is:

