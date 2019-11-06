wrestling / News
WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Promises Dominance on This Week’s NXT, Video of Poppy Backstage at Last Week’s Show, Stock Down
– Kyle O’Reilly is promising Undisputed dominance on this week’s episode of NXT, even if Raw or Smackdown stars show up. O’Reilly posted to Twitter showing that he is anticipating retaliation from the main roster after NXT invaded both Raw and Smackdown:
Things got pretty wild at #RAW & #SmackdownOnFOX this week. That said surely tonight’s episode of @WWENXT will be filled with your regularly scheduled Undisputed ERA dominance regardless of who decides to show up and/or throw down.
— Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) November 6, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $55.42 on Tuesday, down $0.35 (0.65%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.07 points (0%) on the day.
– The WWE Performance Center posted a behind-the-scenes footage showing singer Poppy backstage at NXT from last week’s episode:
