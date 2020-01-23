WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Recalls Watching Royal Rumble ’99, Brie Bella’s Royal Rumble Predictions

– Kyle O’Reilly discussed, in a very storyteller-like fashion, his memories of watching the 1999 Royal Rumble. You can see the video below from BT Sport of O’Reilly talking about watching the Rock vs. Mankind match and how it made him realize the Royal Rumble was “something special”:

Just stick a microphone under the chin of @KORcombat and watch him go 😂#RoyalRumble | #WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/Y1mYBx2PnR — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 23, 2020

– Brie Bella has released a new video where she gives her Royal Rumble predictions: