WWE News: Kyle O’Reilly Thanks Fans For Their Concern, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, NXT UK Lineup

– As we previously reported, Kyle O’Reilly was stretchered out after last night’s NXT. While some fans were concerned it was real and there were reports he suffered a seizure, this was not the case. It was all a part of the storyline and O’Reilly had no seizure.

In a post on Twitter, O’Reilly thanked fans for their concern.

He wrote: “Thanks everyone for checking in, your love and support truly means the World. I was placed on a stretcher last night out of concern for my neck after receiving a brainbuster on the steps. Thankfully I can move around somewhat OK today but I may need some time to heal. As much as that hurt and sucked last night, the betrayal was worse. Coming back from this stronger and with a thirst for revenge. Best served cold.”

– Speaking of last night’s NXT, here are video highlights from the episode.

– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will feature A-Kid defending the Heritage Cup Championship against Sha Samuels. Meanwhile, Joe Coffey will battle Rampage Brown.