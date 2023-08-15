wrestling / News
WWE News: LA Knight & Chelsea Green Set for The Bump, Becky Lynch Lemons Shirt Available, Full Roddy Piper Biography Documentary
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and LA Knight will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion @ImChelseaGreen RETURNS to #WWETheBump!
Got questions for Chelsea Green? Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/C41WsMR2NP
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 14, 2023
WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET:
YEAH! Let us talk to YOU, @RealLAKnight! 🔥🔥🔥
Got questions for LA Knight? YEAH! Drop 'em below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/SOKyYxuME3
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 14, 2023
– WWE Shop now has a new Lemons t-shirt for Becky Lynch:
When Life Gives You Lemons! Check out this NEW Becky Lynch T-Shirt at #WWEShop! #WWE
🛒: https://t.co/PVB3uqTpMr pic.twitter.com/uYdc1NvUMa
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) August 15, 2023
– A&E has released the full documentary from Biography: WWE Legends:
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray On Tony Khan’s Booking Style, Why It’s a Double-Edged Sword
- Tony Khan Has No Comment on CM Punk & Hangman Page, Is Glad People Are Interested In AEW
- Latest On CM Punk & Ryan Nemeth Confrontation, Details On Other Talents Sent Home
- Arn Anderson Praises Barry Windham, Recalls His WCW World Title Win