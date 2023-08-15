wrestling / News

WWE News: LA Knight & Chelsea Green Set for The Bump, Becky Lynch Lemons Shirt Available, Full Roddy Piper Biography Documentary

August 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump Logo WWE's The Bump Logo 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green and LA Knight will be the guests on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump:

– WWE Shop now has a new Lemons t-shirt for Becky Lynch:

– A&E has released the full documentary from Biography: WWE Legends:

