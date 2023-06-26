WWE News: LA Knight On Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio’s Path To MITB, More

– WWE Public Relations tweeted a quote from LA Knight’s Metro.co.uk article in advance of his match with Logan Paul at Money In The Bank that you can see below:

Before #MITB this Saturday, @RealLAKnight said this about his opponent @LoganPaul, "As much as he's shined in all of his matches he's had so far, he's gonna find out that it's not gonna be quite the same shine this time around when I'm in that ring."https://t.co/k5yRt2OF3g — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) June 26, 2023

– WWE Playlist featured a video tracing the road leading up to the Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio bout this weekend, detailed as:

Watch the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio before they battle at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

– WWE featured a video of The Undertaker and Mick Foley re-watching their most iconic bout, described as:

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their unforgettable Hell in a Cell Match, Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mick Foley reunite to watch arguably the most talked-about match in WWE history.

– WWE hosted a video showcasing artwork of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can find below, described as:

Artist Rob Schamberger portraits the final of three main event WrestleMania matches between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin with another masterpiece!

– WWE featured a highlight clip from “Stone Cold” Takes on America, detailed as:

Though he wasn’t known as a highflyer during his WWE days, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin takes to the skies while learning how to fly a helicopter.

– The WWE Shop has released new t-shirts featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.