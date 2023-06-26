wrestling / News

WWE News: LA Knight On Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes & Dominik Mysterio’s Path To MITB, More

June 26, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Main Event LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Public Relations tweeted a quote from LA Knight’s Metro.co.uk article in advance of his match with Logan Paul at Money In The Bank that you can see below:

– WWE Playlist featured a video tracing the road leading up to the Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio bout this weekend, detailed as:

Watch the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio before they battle at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

– WWE featured a video of The Undertaker and Mick Foley re-watching their most iconic bout, described as:

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their unforgettable Hell in a Cell Match, Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mick Foley reunite to watch arguably the most talked-about match in WWE history.

– WWE hosted a video showcasing artwork of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin that you can find below, described as:

Artist Rob Schamberger portraits the final of three main event WrestleMania matches between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin with another masterpiece!

– WWE featured a highlight clip from “Stone Cold” Takes on America, detailed as:

Though he wasn’t known as a highflyer during his WWE days, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin takes to the skies while learning how to fly a helicopter.

– The WWE Shop has released new t-shirts featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

