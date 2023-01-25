wrestling / News
WWE News: LA Knight & Paul Heyman Set for The Bump Royal Rumble Preview Show, Dana Brooke Running 5K Race, Top 10 NXT Moments
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE has announced that LA Knight and Paul Heyman will be the guests on this weekend’s Royal Rumble preview edition of The Bump.
– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke announced that she’s running in a 5K race:
🏃♀️THIS GIRL IS RUNNING HER FIRST 5k! (Ps I don’t run .. so this means I truly am passionate about this!) PLEASE HELP ME OUT … any amount counts! I am doing this for the Foster children on SOS Florida! This means everything to @Uly_MONSTER & myself! https://t.co/kT0pVN7kHq
— Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) January 25, 2023
– WWE Top 10 showcased last night’s Top 10 NXT Moments:
