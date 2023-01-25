– WWE has announced that LA Knight and Paul Heyman will be the guests on this weekend’s Royal Rumble preview edition of The Bump.

– WWE Superstar Dana Brooke announced that she’s running in a 5K race:

🏃‍♀️THIS GIRL IS RUNNING HER FIRST 5k! (Ps I don’t run .. so this means I truly am passionate about this!) PLEASE HELP ME OUT … any amount counts! I am doing this for the Foster children on SOS Florida! This means everything to @Uly_MONSTER & myself! https://t.co/kT0pVN7kHq

