WWE News: LA Knight Plays the Drums at Tin Roof in Indianapolis, Superstars Visit Boys & Girls Club in Austin, 2013 Episode of NXT Featuring The Shield
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
– Ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown, LA Knight took the stage at the Tin Roof and played a drum set in Indianapolis. You can view that clip he shared of the live performance below. Knight wrote in the caption, “Never know what’ll happen around #RoyalRumble time…”
Never know what’ll happen around #RoyalRumble time… pic.twitter.com/1Tf9MBfDkl
— LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) January 31, 2025
– Michin and Carmelo Hayes visited the Boys and Girls Club in Austin, Texas for Mentorship Month. TKO released a clip of their visit, which you can view below:
@tkogrp @WWE Superstars Mia Yim and Carmelo Hayes stopped by the Boys & Girls Club in Austin, TX for Mentorship Month, hanging out with the club kids before last week’s SmackDown! #WWECommunity ♬ original sound – TKO
– The WWE NXT YouTube channel released a classic episode of NXT from April 2013 featuring an appearance by The Shield:
