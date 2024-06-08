– As noted, Logan Paul refused to answer LA Knight’s challenge last night on WWE SmackDown. Instead, the WWE US Champion opted to compete in the Tetris World Championship instead. After SmackDown, LA Knight shared a video on social media, and he teased that since Logan Paul isn’t coming to SmackDown, he will come to Logan Paul instead.

LA Knight stated, “I’m not a stranger to finding what I want, moving to the work, if you will! Well, it seems like the work ain’t coming here to SmackDown. The people that I want to see aren’t coming here to SmackDown. The things that I want to take aren’t coming here to SmackDown! So I guess gotta go to them, so that’s exactly what I’m gonna do. Logan Paul, Tetris World Tournament? YouTube videos? Your little podcast? Whatever it is? I’ll see you there. Yeah!”

You can view that clip from LA Knight below:

