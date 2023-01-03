wrestling / News

WWE News: LA Knight to Appear on The Bump Tomorrow, Note on Talents Advertised for Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn in February

January 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LA Knight WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar LA Knight will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump, which will be the first episode of the show of 2023. Knight is scheduled to face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble later this month:

WWE.com is advertising the following names for the February 13 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York:

* Bobby Lashley
* Bianca Belair
* Seth Rollins
* Becky Lynch
* Bayley
* Austin Theory

