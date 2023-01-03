– WWE Superstar LA Knight will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of The Bump, which will be the first episode of the show of 2023. Knight is scheduled to face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble later this month:

TOMORROW at 1pm ET: He's not afraid of anything, including our amazing show! @RealLAKnight will be joining us to talk about all of the weirdness that's been surrounding him on #SmackDown! Drop your questions for LA Knight! 👇 pic.twitter.com/IiUgq5SEUC — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 3, 2023

– WWE.com is advertising the following names for the February 13 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York:

* Bobby Lashley

* Bianca Belair

* Seth Rollins

* Becky Lynch

* Bayley

* Austin Theory