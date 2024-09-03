wrestling / News
WWE News: LA Knight Wants to Know Who’s Next, Wade Barrett Reveals His Drew Whisperer Techniques Didn’t Work, More NXT Superstar Profiles for The CW Move
– WWE US Champion LA Knight shared a video after he defended his title last Friday on SmackDown against Ludwig Kaiser. He wrote in the caption, “The Nation’s Champ defended the #USTitle in the capital of the US, and now the capital of Germany. Where next? Who next? Whose game? #SmackDown @WWE” You can view that clip below:
– Wade Barrett that his “Drew Whisperer” techniques didn’t work this week. He wrote earlier today on social media, “‘The Drew Whisperer’ (it didn’t work) #WWERaw”
– The CW released more NXT Superstar profiles for the show’s upcoming move to the network set for next month:
