wrestling / News
WWE News: La La Previa de WWE Hell in a Cell, WWE Now Previews HIAC, Gigi Dolin Turns 25
June 5, 2022 | Posted by
– You can check out the livestream for La Previa de WWE: Hell in a Cell. The preview show will feature appearances by Cody Rhodes and Ezekiel ahead of today’s event:
– WWE Now previewed Hell in a Cell 2022:
– NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin celebrates her birthday today. She turns 25 years old:
Happy birthday, @gigidolin_wwe! 🥀 pic.twitter.com/jlxI8zNfvg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 5, 2022