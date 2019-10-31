wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans and Natalya Share Moment With Women After Crown Jewel Match, Top 10 NXT Moments
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Lacey Evans had a moment with women in the crowd following their match at Crown Jewel, the first women’s wrestling match in Saudi Arabia. You can see a GIF of the moment below:
An unforgettable night for @NatbyNature, @LaceyEvansWWE, and the entire @WWEUniverse. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/1MvvCxWVHd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 31, 2019
– WWE posted the top 10 moments from this week’s NXT:
