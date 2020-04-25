wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans and Nia Jax Trade Shots On Twitter, Drew McIntyre Comments On RAW Contracts Signing, Bonus Clip From Total Bellas
– Lacey Evans and Nia Jax traded shots on Twitter ahead of this year’s Money in the Bank match, which they are both a part of.
Responding to a tweet about Evans’ ‘Women’s Right’, Jax wrote: “@LaceyEvansWWE is gonna need that, her “good luck chicken”, and a whole lot more! #MITB”
Evans replied: “You gotta catch me first sweetheart. Lets be REAL…..Ill be at the top floor by the time those knees get you to the second. #YaNasty #MITB”
She's got a #WomansRight … to compete in the #MITB #LadderMatch!#SmackDown @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/xKJXqMzWe0
— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2020
.@LaceyEvansWWE is gonna need that, her “good luck chicken”, and a whole lot more! #MITB https://t.co/yf0YSbT8Ib
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 25, 2020
You gotta catch me first sweetheart. Lets be REAL…..Ill be at the top floor by the time those knees get you to the second. 💅🏼🐔👒 #YaNasty #MITB https://t.co/xzf2R4uoqx
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 25, 2020
– Drew McIntyre wrote the following about his contract signing with Seth Rollins on RAW: “Oh good a contract signing. These things always go exactly to plan in the WWE.”
Oh good a contract signing. These things always go exactly to plan in the WWE https://t.co/6cnXjT9ds4
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 25, 2020
– Here’s a bonus clip from this past week’s episode of Total Bellas:
