WWE News: Lacey Evans Answers Questions About Extreme Rules in a Towel, Nikki Bella Shares Photo Shoot Clip

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a clip of her doing an interview about tonight’s Extreme Rules event after taking her shower and only wearing a towel, and it didn’t seem she was happy talking about Bayley vs. Nikki Cross. Evans is not currently scheduled to be in action tonight. You can check out that clip below.

Evans stated in the caption for the video, “Imagine being bothered with a match full of nothing but nasties…on your day off. Click *link in bio to see full video….ya nasties. #limitlesslady #SassySouthernBelle #LikeALady #ExtremeRules”

In the clip, Lacey Evans also mentioned, “Playing by the rules? I’ve been there, done that, didn’t help me do nothing, obviously. Now, I’m sitting in a towel talking about Nikki Cross and freaking Bayley at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, that Lord knows, I’m the one that should be in.”

