WWE News: Lacey Evans Comments on Being Pulled Over in Canada, Dolph Ziggler Praises Hornswoggle’s Book

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lacey Evans

– Lacey Evans is back in the USA after being pulled over for speeding in Canada, and she is not happy. Evans, who stayed in character throughout her interactions with Edmonton police, posted to Twitter:

– Dolph Ziggler took to his own Twitter account to offer some high praise for Hornswoggle’s new autobiography Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring:

Dolph Ziggler, Lacey Evans, Jeremy Thomas

