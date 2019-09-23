WWE News: Lacey Evans Comments on Being Pulled Over in Canada, Dolph Ziggler Praises Hornswoggle’s Book

– Lacey Evans is back in the USA after being pulled over for speeding in Canada, and she is not happy. Evans, who stayed in character throughout her interactions with Edmonton police, posted to Twitter:

Single handedly taking down Canada one nasty at a time Now that I'm back in 🇺🇸 I will be checking into a spa for the duration of the day. My lawyer is on the case & I will be declining further comments or interviews while Im getting treated like royalty💅👒#Unlikeyall #YaNasty pic.twitter.com/kRFjRi0nMa — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) September 22, 2019

– Dolph Ziggler took to his own Twitter account to offer some high praise for Hornswoggle’s new autobiography Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring: