WWE News: Lacey Evans Comments on Tribute to the Troops Taping, Edge Splits Wood in New Video, John Morrison’s Best Moments

– Lacey Evans posted to Twitter to comment on heading out for the Tribute to the Troops taping. You can see her post below:

Just over here waiting for @wwe tribute to the troops!!!! 🇺🇸💅🏼👒 which will take place at the Marine Corps Base in Camp Lejeune! A lil fact: Haven't been there since MCT (Marine Combat Training) in 2010. 😬 #TributeToTheTroops #SDLive #Military #Veterans #SupportOurTroops #USMC pic.twitter.com/Wd4dzPEeso — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 4, 2019

– Edge’s latest YouTube video is online, with a “How To” on splitting wood:

– WWE posted a new WWE Playlist video, looking at John Morrison’s greatest moments: