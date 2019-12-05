wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Comments on Tribute to the Troops Taping, Edge Splits Wood in New Video, John Morrison’s Best Moments

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lacey Evans Smackdown 3-19-19

– Lacey Evans posted to Twitter to comment on heading out for the Tribute to the Troops taping. You can see her post below:

– Edge’s latest YouTube video is online, with a “How To” on splitting wood:

– WWE posted a new WWE Playlist video, looking at John Morrison’s greatest moments:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, John Morrison, Lacey Evans, WWE Playlist, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading