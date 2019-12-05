wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Comments on Tribute to the Troops Taping, Edge Splits Wood in New Video, John Morrison’s Best Moments
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Lacey Evans posted to Twitter to comment on heading out for the Tribute to the Troops taping. You can see her post below:
Just over here waiting for @wwe tribute to the troops!!!! 🇺🇸💅🏼👒 which will take place at the Marine Corps Base in Camp Lejeune! A lil fact: Haven't been there since MCT (Marine Combat Training) in 2010. 😬 #TributeToTheTroops #SDLive #Military #Veterans #SupportOurTroops #USMC pic.twitter.com/Wd4dzPEeso
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 4, 2019
– Edge’s latest YouTube video is online, with a “How To” on splitting wood:
– WWE posted a new WWE Playlist video, looking at John Morrison’s greatest moments:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along
- Seth Rollins Says He’s Done Calling Out CM Punk, Disliked The Red Lights in Bray Wyatt Match
- Samoa Joe Remaining on Raw Commentary, Dio Maddin Returning to WWE Performance Center
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding