WWE News: Husband of Lacey Evans Gets Friend Requested by an Impostor, Spanish Summerslam Preview, Fan Poll on Asuka’s Title Challenges

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a video where someone pretending to be her on social media sent a friend request to her husband and tries exchanging messages with him. Evans did not take kindly to an Evans impostor trying to friend request her husband.

Lacey Evans wrote in the description, “1. Don’t pretend to be Me. You couldn’t handle it. 2. Don’t message my husband. That is all.” You can view that clip below.

– The WWE Ahora Summerslam preview special is now available. You can check it out in the player below.

– WWE released a fan poll for Asuka’s double title challenge tonight Summerslam, asking the WWE Universe which combination they think will walk out with both women’s titles tonight. 39.6 percent voted that Asuka will out with both titles in first place. In second place, fans voted 22.7 percent for Asuka with the Raw title and Bayley with the Smackdown title. In third place at 19.6 percent, it’s Sasha Banks with the Raw title and Asuka with the Smackdown title. And finally in last place at 18.1 percent, it’s Bayley and Sasha Banks both retaining their titles.