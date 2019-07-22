wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans On Lifetime Series, Shawn Michaels Title Victories, More

July 22, 2019
Lacey Evans

– WWE superstar Lacey Evans is scheduled to appear on the upcoming season of Lifetime Television’s “Military Makeover” with Montel Williams.

– Natalya is very excited about WWE in Tampa for tonight’s Raw and WrestleMania 36.

– The latest preview for the upcoming season of Miz & Mrs.

– WWE takes a look at all of Shawn Michaels’ title victories.

