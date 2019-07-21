WWE News: Lacey Evans on Staying Healthy, John Cena vs. AJ Styles SummerSlam Match, JBL on Malawi Project

View this post on Instagram

I had gestational diabetes and was 210lbs after I had my daughter. I wanted so badly to make sure I was healthy, happy and set the example as a mother. I wanted to be sober. Mentally strong and a motivator. I got what I wanted and continue to work for it evey single day. 💪👒💪 .Made Of Muscle MOM. . #Blessed #FitMoM #LikeALady #RoleModel #veterans #Military #Motivation #Fitness #Sobriety #Goals #Family #MentalStrength #SheCanDoIt