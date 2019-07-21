wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans on Staying Healthy, John Cena vs. AJ Styles SummerSlam Match, JBL on Malawi Project
– Lacey Evans posted to Instagram discussing her past health issues and taking steps to stay well. Evans posted:
View this post on Instagram
I had gestational diabetes and was 210lbs after I had my daughter. I wanted so badly to make sure I was healthy, happy and set the example as a mother. I wanted to be sober. Mentally strong and a motivator. I got what I wanted and continue to work for it evey single day. 💪👒💪 .Made Of Muscle MOM. . #Blessed #FitMoM #LikeALady #RoleModel #veterans #Military #Motivation #Fitness #Sobriety #Goals #Family #MentalStrength #SheCanDoIt
– JBL is working with Bhubesi Pride in Malawi to help build a sports and education facility. He posted to Facebook with some pictures of a completed first phase:
– WWE posted the full AJ Styles vs. John Cena match from SummerSlam 2016 online:
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Responds to Mark Henry Saying She’s Coming Off as Arrogant, Henry Replies
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common