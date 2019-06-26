wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Says Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Won’t Last, Video of Kacy Catanzaro Reacting to Ricochet’s US Title Win
– Lacey Evans isn’t on board with the idea that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are WWE’s power couple. Evans posted to Twitter to comment on a WWE post labelling Lynch and Rollins as the company’s power couple, saying “they won’t last” and naming herself and Baron Corbin as role models and future champions:
There isn't a "power couple" to begin with. They wont last just like their reign wont….and we'll make sure of it. #ExtremeRules 👒 https://t.co/mCs4tUzOuk
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 25, 2019
ROLE MODELS. SOON TO BE CHAMPIONS.💄#RAW https://t.co/uF8jEJLibC
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 25, 2019
– The latest WWE Performance Center video has Kacy Catanzaro reacting as Ricochet wins the WWE United States Championship at Stomping Grounds:
