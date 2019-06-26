wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Says Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Won’t Last, Video of Kacy Catanzaro Reacting to Ricochet’s US Title Win

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Lacey Evans Stomping Grounds

– Lacey Evans isn’t on board with the idea that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are WWE’s power couple. Evans posted to Twitter to comment on a WWE post labelling Lynch and Rollins as the company’s power couple, saying “they won’t last” and naming herself and Baron Corbin as role models and future champions:

– The latest WWE Performance Center video has Kacy Catanzaro reacting as Ricochet wins the WWE United States Championship at Stomping Grounds:

