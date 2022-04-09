wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Says Her ‘Legacy Will be Truth,’ More SmackDown Video Highlights, NXT Level Up Clips
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans made her return to WWE TV last night with a new vignette on last night’s SmackDown with a new look ant attitude. Following the show, Lacey Evans posted a tweet commenting on her legacy, which you can read below:
“My legacy will be the truth. It will be raw & real. It will show the world what U R capable of, regardless of the cards stacked against you. It will be for the ones down & out before they even get a chance to play the game. Love it or hate it, It’s for the ones who need it.”
My legacy will be the truth. It will be raw & real. It will show the world what U R capable of, regardless of the cards stacked against you. It will be for the ones down & out before they even get a chance to play the game. Love it or hate it, It's for the ones who need it. pic.twitter.com/UHpmnn79eL
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) April 9, 2022
– Below are some additional highlights for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown:
– Also, highlights are available for last night’s NXT Level Up:
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Details On if Cody Rhodes’ WWE Contract Allows For Go Big Show, Rhodes to the Top
- Notes On Vince McMahon’s Reaction To WrestleMania 38 Match