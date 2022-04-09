wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Says Her ‘Legacy Will be Truth,’ More SmackDown Video Highlights, NXT Level Up Clips

April 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Lacey Evans Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Lacey Evans made her return to WWE TV last night with a new vignette on last night’s SmackDown with a new look ant attitude. Following the show, Lacey Evans posted a tweet commenting on her legacy, which you can read below:

“My legacy will be the truth. It will be raw & real. It will show the world what U R capable of, regardless of the cards stacked against you. It will be for the ones down & out before they even get a chance to play the game. Love it or hate it, It’s for the ones who need it.”

– Below are some additional highlights for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown:









– Also, highlights are available for last night’s NXT Level Up:



More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lacey Evans, NXT Level Up, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading