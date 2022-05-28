wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Serving as Honorary Grand Marshal at NASCAR Race, Tribute to Armed Forces for Memorial Day, More SmackDown & NXT Level Up Highlights
May 28, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal tomorrow for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see the announcement below. As noted, Lacey Evans will make her in-ring return this Monday on Raw:
.@WWE Superstar @LaceyEvansWWE will be the Honorary Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte!
📺 @NASCARONFOX, 5e/4c on FOX pic.twitter.com/ZkJC0AzII0
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 28, 2022
– WWE released the following video tribute to the United States Armed Forces for Memorial Day:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & NXT Level Up:
