WWE News: Lacey Evans Serving as Honorary Grand Marshal at NASCAR Race, Tribute to Armed Forces for Memorial Day, More SmackDown & NXT Level Up Highlights

May 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Lacey Evans Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans will serve as the Honorary Grand Marshal tomorrow for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina. You can see the announcement below. As noted, Lacey Evans will make her in-ring return this Monday on Raw:

– WWE released the following video tribute to the United States Armed Forces for Memorial Day:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & NXT Level Up:













