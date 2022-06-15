wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Set for Next Week’s The Bump, Pride Month 2022 Photo Shoot Video, This Week’s Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments

June 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Bump - Lacey Evans 6-22-2022 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans will be a guest on next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump on Wednesday, June 22:

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video for the Pride Month 2022 Photoshoot:

– WWE Top 10 last night’s Top 10 NXT 2.0 Moments:

