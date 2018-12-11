WWE News: Lacey Evans Set For NXT Fatal Four-Way, Titus O’Neil Book Releasing Next Year, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Lacey Evans has been added to the Fatal Four-Way to determine Shayna Baszler’s opponent at NXT Takeover: Phoenix. WWE announced that Evans has qualified for the match, joining Bianca Belair as participants:

Lacey Evans has qualified for the NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match on Dec. 26, joining the undefeated Bianca Belair in the four-Superstar fray to decide champion Shayna Baszler’s next challenger at TakeOver: Phoenix.

The Lady of NXT was announced as the newest addition to the match via a tweet from NXT General Manager William Regal.

With the addition of Evans, just two spots remain open in the all-important showdown slated for the Dec. 26 episode of WWE NXT. One of those spots will be filled on this week’s NXT, streaming Wednesday at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network, when Mia Yim battles Reina González in a Qualifying Match.

– Titus O’Neil announced on Twitter that he is releasing a new book through WWE Publishing and ECW Press, titled There’s No Such Thing As A BAD Kid:

Great Day today at the @WWEPerformCtrr for my photo shoot with these amazing kids for the Cover of my Upcoming Book Titled “There’s No Such Thing As A BAD Kid” release date Summer 2019. Thank you @WWEPublishing@ecwpress @CraigAmbrosio for an Amazing Day. Now headed home 2Tampa😊 pic.twitter.com/HdH2LNulto — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 11, 2018

– Here is this week’s top 10 Raw moments video: