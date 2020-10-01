wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Shares a Vlog on Her Daily Routine, Alicia Taylor’s Journey to NXT, NXT UK Video Highlights

October 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a vlog today on her daily routine, which you can see below:

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Alicia Taylor, NXT host and ring announcer, and her journey to NXT. You can see that video on her personal journey below:

– WWE released some video highlights for today’s episode of NXT UK:


