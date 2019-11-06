wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Shares Clip on Homeschooling Her Daughter With a Paddle, Top 10 Family Member Attacks, Carmella and Corey Graves Segment on The Bump
– Lacey Evans shared a video today on Twitter on homeschooling her daughter. Evans noted how helpful a Brass Pro Shop paddle is in helping her through the process and getting her daughter to do her homework. You can check out that clip below.
Homeschooling hacks. 💅🏼👩🏼🏫 #LikeALady #YouAreWelcome pic.twitter.com/orNMS080Yh
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 6, 2019
– WWE released a video on the Top 10 Family Member Attacks. You can check out that video below.
– As noted earlier, Corey Graves and Carmella appeared on today’s WWE’s The Bump. You can check out a video of their segment where they get tested on their relationship below.
