wrestling / News
WWE News: Lacey Evans Shoots Foster Farms Ad, Nikki & Brie Bella Photo Shoot Video
December 22, 2019 | Posted by
– Lacey Evans posted to Twitter and noted she’s shooting a new ad for Foster Farms. You can see the post with some pics from the shoot below:
Working hard with my lil lady. 🎬📽👭 Cant wait till yall get to see this classy commercial! @fosterfarms @wwe #HungerMonster #SuperMoms #LimitlessLady pic.twitter.com/gs06dNy5CA
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 22, 2019
– The latest Bella Twins video features the two doing a photo shoot for the cover of Health Magazine:
