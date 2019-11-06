wrestling / News

WWE News: Lacey Evans Teaches Lana How to be a Southern Belle, More Photos of Becky Lynch at Ringside Fest, Drake Maverick Set for Facebook Q&A

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lacey Evans

– Lana released a vlog today where Lacey Evans teaches Lana how to be a Southern Belle. You can check out that video below.

– Ringside Collectibles released some more photos of Becky Lynch at Ringside Fest. You can check those out below.

– WWE is going to host a live Facebook Q&A with Drake Maverick on November 15. You can check out the announcement below. Fans can send their questions with the hashtag #AskMaverick.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Drake Maverick, Lacey Evans, Lana, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading