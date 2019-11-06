WWE News: Lacey Evans Teaches Lana How to be a Southern Belle, More Photos of Becky Lynch at Ringside Fest, Drake Maverick Set for Facebook Q&A

– Lana released a vlog today where Lacey Evans teaches Lana how to be a Southern Belle. You can check out that video below.

– Ringside Collectibles released some more photos of Becky Lynch at Ringside Fest. You can check those out below.

Not only did #THEMAN come to #RingsideFest’s rescue by attending w/ less than 24 hours notice (and coming straight from the airport after arriving to NYC from Dubai) she also came to the rescue with this EPIC poster update! Thank you @BeckyLynchWWE#BeckyLynch #RingsideFest2019 pic.twitter.com/xojThXRxAG — Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) November 6, 2019

– WWE is going to host a live Facebook Q&A with Drake Maverick on November 15. You can check out the announcement below. Fans can send their questions with the hashtag #AskMaverick.