WWE News: Lacey Evans and Montel Williams Searching for a Military Makeover Family, Mia Yim in NXT TakeOver Vlog

– WWE and Military Makeover announced a partnership where Montel Williams and Lacey Evans will be teaming up to find the next military family to receive a home makeover for the series. You can read the full press release below:

Military Makeover with Montel Teams Up with WWE to Find Their Next Military Family

Host Montel Williams and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, both military veterans, launch national campaign to identify and select the next military family to receive a full home makeover on the popular veteran show Military Makeover on Lifetime TV.

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL (April 15, 2020) – Military Makeover kicks off a national campaign with WWE to find the next military family to receive a complete home makeover on the popular veteran show on Lifetime TV. WWE has a long history of supporting the military community and this partnership furthers their mission to give back to veterans and their families.

Talk show legend and Host Montel Williams, a veteran of both the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, along with WWE Superstar Lacey Evans, also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, have worked on 4 makeovers together, recently completing the renovation of the home of Debbi Hixon, wife of the late Navy veteran and hero Chris Hixon, Athletic Director and Wrestling Coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. The Military Makeover Team will partner with WWE to search for the next deserving family and WWE fans will be a big part of it by social tagging their favorite veteran hero. Military Makeover and WWE will be launching a collaborated campaign on their social media channels looking for deserving families.

The initiative starts on April 15th with an announcement of rules by Montel Williams and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans on both Military Makeover’s Facebook (@militarymakeover) and Instagram Stories (@military.makeover) with links to this landing page for application – www.militarymakeover.tv/tagahero. Fans will tag their favorite veteran hero #tagahero. Tagged families will need to fill out an online form that will prompt info like the age of their home and what type of health struggles, if any, they may be having. Application submission deadline is May 31st. On July 13, 2020 Montel Williams and WWE Superstar Lacey Evans will appear on Facebook & Instagram announcing the home makeover recipient.

“I’m incredibly grateful to WWE to help us identify and support more veterans. I also can’t say enough good things about Lacey Evans. She is a fierce advocate for her fellow veterans and I’m excited to continue to partner with her on her advocacy,” – Montel Williams, Host & Co-Executive Producer

“It is my honor and privilege to be part of an initiative that is very personal to me,” said WWE Superstar Lacey Evans. ”Working alongside Montel Williams and the Military Makeover team to help our veterans and families in need has been a lifechanging experience that I am so grateful to be a part of.”