WWE News: Lacy Evans at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, Top 10 Hell in a Cell 2021 Moments, The Bump Moves to New Time This Week

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Lacey Evans Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Lacey Evans shared a video from the Charlotte Motor Speedway at the Coca-Cola 600. Evans is serving as the Honorary Grand Marshall at today’s event. You can view her clip below:

– WWE showcased the Top 10 Hell in a Cell 2021 Moments:

– WWE’s The Bump will move to its new time this week starting Wednesday, June 1. The show will now begin at 1:00 pm EST:

